ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): The Ambassador of the United States to
Pakistan David Hale Tuesday congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on electing as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly.
According to a press release issued by the US embassy, the ambassador said, “We look forward to working with him to advance our shared interests in a secure, democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Pakistan and region.”
US envoy congratulates Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): The Ambassador of the United States to