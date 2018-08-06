US embassy partners with police to promote civil engagement

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The US embassy has arranged a six-week summer youth camp, highlighting the positive image and role of the police department.

The programme conducted at the Islamabad Police Lines was funded by the US Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL), and facilitated by the Department of Justice/International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Programme (ICITAP), US embassy on Monday said in a press release.

A total of 346 boys and 147 girls, ages six to fourteen years of age, from Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the one-month programme.

Watchful Islamabad Police officers taught swimming, archery, horseback riding, gymnastics, first aid, traffic safety and martial arts.

“These interactions provided a positive experience for the community to come together, meet local officers and see them as neighbors and fellow members of the community with families and values matching their own. It also facilitated an open dialog between the public and their protectors, helping to eliminate the sense of distrust that all too often exists from limited law enforcement interaction with the public,” it added.

The first Summer Youth Camp was conducted in 2014 with 325 children attending.

Overall attendance record represents a 30% increase over the past four years in participation, demonstrating the tremendous success and popularity of this annual event with both parents and their children.

For almost 40 years, the United States and Pakistan have worked to improve citizen security and enhance police capacity across Pakistan.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs works in more than 90 countries to help combat crime and corruption; counter the narcotics trade; improve police institutions; and promote court systems that are fair and accountable.