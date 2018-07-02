US embassy opens new building

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):The US embassy in Pakistan Monday opened a new building, housing state of the art consular facility, offices and residences.

An opening ceremony was held here which was attended by US ambassador David Hale, principal deputy assistant secretary of State Alice Wells and bureau of overseas buildings operations project director Tracy Thomas, said a press release issued here.

“The new embassy provides a modern and environmentally sustainable platform for diplomacy between our two nations. It represents an enduring American commitment to the Pakistani people,” press release quoted the US ambassador as saying.

Since work began in 2011, over 10,000 people had worked to complete the project, which added 24 billion rupees to the local economy through employment opportunities and the use of local products, the embassy added.