US embassy leads trade delegation to promote innovation in agriculture

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): U.S. Embassy Economic Counselor Joel

Robert Garverick will lead a delegation of senior Pakistani government officials, businessmen, farmers and agriculture experts to Atlanta,

Georgia, to promote US-Pakistan bilateral commercial ties and increase

trade and investment in agriculture.

According to a press release, the delegation will remain in US

till February 4 and will attend the 2017 International Production

and Processing Expo (IPPE), the United States’ largest annual trade

show for the poultry, meat, and feed industries, building on the

theme, “Innovation in agriculture.”

Following the expo, the group will meet with US agribusiness

executives and researchers, including experts at the Georgia Tech Agriculture Technology Research Group and Innovation Lab, to explore innovations that could benefit Pakistan, expand bilateral trade,

and create investment opportunities for US companies.

The group will also visit a peach farm in Georgia, and conduct

meetings with Georgia’ Farm Bureau, Cotton Commission, State

Department of Agriculture, and the US Department of Agriculture’s

Research Service.

Representatives from all four provinces of Pakistan will take

part in the trade mission, as well as officials from the Ministry

of Food Security and Research, the Pakistan Agriculture Research

Council, and the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture

Multan.

Agriculture is Pakistan’s leading industry, accounting for

more than twenty percent of GDP and two-fifths of employment.

Major products include cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane, fruits,

vegetables, dairy, beef, mutton, poultry and eggs.

The United States is Pakistan’s largest trading partner,

exporting $447 million in agricultural goods to Pakistan in

2015. These imports help support Pakistani agricultural exports,

which were $ 3.7 billion in fiscal year 15/16 (July-June).