US delegation visits North Waziristan Agency

RAWALPINDI Aug 19 (APP): United States delegation headed by General
Joseph L. Votel, Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) visited North Waziristan Agency (NWA) on Saturday.
The delegation was briefed about Pakistan Army’s operations in NWA and
Pak-Afghan border security mechanism through enhanced surveillance measures, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The delegation was also briefed about progress on the socio-economic
developments in the area, including return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).
The delegation appreciated efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army and
local tribes for re-establishing peace and order in the area.
The delegation also realized the importance of Pak-Afghan bilateral
border security coordination.
Later, the delegation visited Army Public School (APS) Miranshah and
interacted with the students.
Earlier, upon arrival at NWA, the delegation was received by Commander
Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt.
Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, Chief of General Staff accompanied the delegation.
