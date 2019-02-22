US delegation calls on Dr Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):A US delegation led by Sam Brownback, Ambassador At Large for International Religious Freedom called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here on Friday.

Besides, Goodwill Ambassador Salman Ahmad, the delegation consisted of Ambassador Paul Jones, Charge d’Affairs of US to Pakistan. Riley Barnes, Seniour Advisor, Sameer Hossain, Unit Chief, South and Central Asia and others.

On the occasion, different issues related to human rights were discussed including the rights of women, children and minorities. The minister said “We are committed to ensure the basic rights of our citizens in pursuance to our Constitution and International commitments without any prejudice.”