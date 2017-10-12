US delegation calls on COAS, briefs on US strategy contours in South Asia

RAWALPINDI, Oct 12 (APP):A United States delegation comprising the White House South Asia affairs adviser Lisa Curtis, Ambassador Alice G. Wells and Ambassador David Hale among other representatives called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

The delegation briefed the COAS on contours of US strategy in South Asia, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said. “Discussion focused on regional security situation including Afghanistan and how Pakistan has positively contributed towards peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

The Army Chief highlighted the concerns of Pakistan regarding peace and stability in the region. He reiterated that Pakistan had done its best despite constraints and would continue its efforts for the sake of the future of Pakistan and in line with aspirations of Pakistani people.

The delegation appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror, the statement added.