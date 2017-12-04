ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):US Secretary of Defence James Mattis called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on
Monday.
Minister Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal,
National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Nasser Khan Janjua, DG ISI Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar and senior
officials were present.
US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale also attended the meeting.
US Defence Secretary calls on PM
