NEW YORK, Sep 20 (APP):The United States has said it is cutting back $160 million worth of aid to Afghanistan, accusing the Kabul government of rampant corruption less than 10 days before a crucial presidential election.

Faulting graft and malfeasance, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that Washington is sending about $100 million back to US coffers that was earmarked for a large Afghan energy infrastructure project.