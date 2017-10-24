US cooperation imperative for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastagir on Tuesday said that United States cooperation would be imperative for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Peace and stability was also in the interest of Pakistan for completing TAPI and CASA projects, he said

while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan wants good relations with United States based on mutual respect, he said.

Pakistan wanted to revive economic, defence and trade relations with United States, he said.

To a question he said that joint cooperation of United States for peace in the region would help

improve the situation.

Pakistan had given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he said adding that work on

fencing Pak-Afghan border would be completed soon.

To another question the defence minister said that the present government should complete its

constitutional tenure and the next elections should be held on time.

Khurram Dastagir said that present government had made electoral reforms to conduct the general election 2018 in

a comprehensive and transparent manner.