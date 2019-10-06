US Congressional delegation visits AJK for fact finding; gauge public sentiments

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):A high level US Congressional delegation on Sunday visited Muzaffarabad to see the ground situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and gauge public sentiment following the illegal Indian actions in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir taken on August 5.

The delegation comprised Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan along with their staffers and US Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, a Foreign Office statement said.

A detailed briefing on the current situation on the Line of Control was given by Major General Amer.