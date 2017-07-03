US Congressional Delegation concludes visit to Pakistan, strengthens U.S.-Pak ties

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): United States Senator John
McCain, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman, leading
a delegation including Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator
Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator
David Perdue, concluded his visit to Pakistan here Monday.
According to foreign office announcement, the senators
thanked their Pakistani hosts for their hospitality. During their
visit to Pakistan the Senate delegation took an aerial tour of areas
of the Federally Administered Tribal Area and were able to see some
of the infrastructure projects built with American assistance.
In December 2016, the Embassy signed an agreement to provide
over 8.5 billion rupees for the Kurram Tangi dam project
in North Waziristan. Through the USAID grant more than 16,000
acres of farmland will be irrigated, enough to benefit 100,000
people, and when the overall project is complete the dam will
produce 18.4 megawatts of electricity. Also with United
States government assistance, last year the Government of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed the 7.5 billion rupees Gomal
Zam irrigation project, which will generate 17.4 megawatts
of electricity, irrigate 191,000 acres in Tank and Dera
Ismail Khan Districts, while increasing business, trade, and jobs
for 30,000 households.
To date, the American government has also provided 9.9 billion
rupees in supporting law enforcement personnel in FATA, across a
wide range of projects, including the 1.4 billion rupee Takhta
Baig – Mattani road completed in August 2016 and construction of
more than 100 border outposts and defensive structures to
support the Government of Pakistan in their counter-terrorism activities.