US Congress members welcome PM on Capitol Hil with support for close Pak-US ties

Ali Imran

WASHINGTON July 23 APP:Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a reception at Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, hosted by the Congressional Pakistan Caucus. The prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to Washington, was greeted by Caucus Chair Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Ms Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also joined the event.

Senior senators including Gary Peters, Sherrod Brown and Chris Van Hollen, and several members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee also attended the meeting on special invitation extended by the Caucus Chair.