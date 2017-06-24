US condemns terrorist attacks in Quetta, Parachinar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): The United States has condemned
terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachinar, in which scores of
innocent civilians and police officers lost their lives.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and
their families. We will continue to work with the Government
of Pakistan and our partners across the region to combat the
threat of terrorism,” said a press statement received here
from the US State department spokesperson on Saturday.
The US stood with the people of Pakistan in their fight
against terrorism, it added.
