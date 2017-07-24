US commander calls on COAS, appreciates Pak Army’s professionalism

RAWALPINDI, July 24 (APP): Commander Resolute Support Mission
(RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan General John W Nicholson Monday
called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.
They discussed regional security situation and border management
issues, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.
“The COAS raised concern over the blame game perpetrated by some
quarters in Afghanistan and USA to undermine Pakistan contribution to war on terror.”
He said its not a coincidence that this theme is being played at
a time when policy review is being undertaken in USA.
He said that despite provocations, Pakistan would continue to act
positively as “we consider defeat of terrorism as a National interest.”
Gen Nicholson reiterated his appreciation of the professionalism of
Pakistan Army and his admiration for resilience of people of Pakistan.
The both agreed on need for continuous engagement and coordination
for peace and stability in the region.
US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was also present during the
meeting.
