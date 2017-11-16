US CENTCOM Commander concluded 4th Visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Commander from United States Central Command (CENTCOM) General Joseph Votel has completed a two-day visit to Pakistan this week.

General Votel met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat; Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa; Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar; and other officials in Rawalpindi, said a statement issued by the United Embassy here. .

General Votel’s meetings continued senior-level U.S engagement with Pakistani leaders, advancing the Trump Administration’s South Asia policy goals.

He also discussed the importance of improved Afghan-Pakistani relations, and emphasized the need for strengthened border security, including measures to coordinate military operations along both sides of the border.

General Votel underscored the vital role Pakistan can play in facilitating a peace process in Afghanistan and in bringing stability and security to the region.

Commander CentCom expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He also acknowledged the progress Pakistan has made but stressed the Administration’s message that Pakistan must prevent all militants from operating within and across its borders.