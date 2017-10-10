US cannot retain peace in Afghanistan sans Pakistan’s cooperation: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Chairman of Parliamentary Committee for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain Tuesday said that the United States could not uphold peace in Afghanistan without cooperation of Pakistan.

Pakistan wanted a political solution of Afghan issue, but not military one, he said talking to PTV.

He said the statement of US Defence Minister about the CPEC was biased. Pakistan had now become the central hub in the region due to the CPEC project, which was a gift from the Almighty as it would bring economic revolution in the country.

China, he said, was an all weather friend of Pakistan, which had shown trust in it by investing billions of dollars through the

CPEC at the time when no other country was ready to invest here.