US can play a role to promote Pakistan-India dialogue for resolution of Kashmir dispute: Ambassador Chaudhry

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (APP): The United States can play a useful role to promote a dialogue between Pakistan and India for peaceful resolution of bilateral disputes including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States said here on Thursday.

Speaking as chief guest at the Elliot School of International Affairs, George Washington University (GWU) here, Ambassador Chaudhry said that the way forward for both Pakistan and India is to make efforts to address outstanding issues and work towards a peaceful co-existence. He said this would help bring peace, stability and prosperity in the entire region.

In his address to the students and faculty on regional and global issues, he presented Pakistan’s perspective on these various regional and international issues. The event was co-hosted by the GW Law School and the Elliot School.

The Ambassador reflected upon the changing world and the emerging alliances around the world and stressed that in an era of changing global alignments, there was a need for forging closer regional cooperation for attaining economic prosperity.

Regarding Pakistan-US relations, the Ambassador pointed out that history has shown that both countries have benefitted by working together and it was important to realize that both Pakistan and the US have shared common interests.

On the issue of Afghanistan, the Ambassador said that both for Pakistan and the US, peace is a common goal to be achieved in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to the Afghanistan problem.

Instead, a holistic political approach is required in which kinetic actions would only be a part of an overall strategy, he said and added that an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution would pave the way to achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Ambassador said that it was important for Pakistan and the US to work together for the stability and security of Afghanistan and the region. Ambassador emphasized that peace in Afghanistan is much more important for Pakistan than any other country in the region.

Commenting on tremendous counter terrorism efforts made by Pakistan over last four years, the Ambassador said that Pakistan has effectively reversed the tide of terrorism and peace is returning to Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The displaced people have returned to their homes and resuming their normal life. Pakistan has not only acted against the terrorists but has also put them on run which is unprecedented given the fact that the whole region is still grappling with the issue of terrorism, he added.

Ambassador Chaudhry thanked the Dean and team of Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University for extending an opportunity of interacting with the young and enlightened audience.

Dean Blake D. Morant and Vice Dean Edward W. Gnehm jointly welcomed the Ambassador. In his welcome remarks, Dean Morant appreciated Ambassador Chaudhry’s service for his country and his contribution to making the world a better place through his years in the world of multilateral diplomacy.

The event was moderated by Sarah Freuden, Program Director of International and Comparative Law at the GW Law School.

