US-based medical lab to invest US$ 40 mln in Pakistan’s healthcare

WASHINGTON, Jul 24 (APP):Chief Executive Officer of North Shore Medical Labs USA Dr Abid Sheikh in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Washington, has committed an investment of US$ 40 million in healthcare Sector of Pakistan.

Dr. Sheikh briefed the Prime Minister on the already outsourcing of pathology lab services of DHQ hospitals in Punjab.

The North Shore had invested US$ 10 million on the project, which was underwritten

by the US government.

The North Shore Medical Labs with its head office in New York is a full-service clinical reference laboratory, dedicated to serve the individual needs of the healthcare provider.