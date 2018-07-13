US-based group urged seek world attention on Kashmir on Martyrs Day

WASHINGTON, July 13 (APP):A US-based leading Kashmiri group on Friday called on the US and the international community to recognize

the long-standing wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people as they observe the Martyrs Day on July 13.

“We hope that the world powers will realize that what is at stake in the dispute is not only the survival of the people of Kashmir but also the peace and stability in the region of South Asia,” the Secretary General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, said in a statement here to mark the day.

On July 13, 1931, occupying Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris, in cold blood, in front of Srinagar Central

Jail. The day is since being observed as the Martyrs Day by the Kashmiris, who hold peaceful protests, seminars

and conferences throughout the world to reaffirm their resolve to continue their struggle for self-determination.

More than 100,000 innocent men, women and children have been killed brutally within the past 29 years by

the Indian forces in their long struggle for the birth right of self-determination.

A massive march has been planned for today in Srinagar towards the martyrs’ graveyard at Naqashband

Sahib. This march has been approved by Joint Resistance Leadership – Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

“We clearly and unequivocally call for all Kashmiris to continue to increase their solidarity at this critical

juncture. As we know that Indian impotence, willful ignorance and desperation to avoid a meaningful peace

process and initiate wimpy attempts to pacify Kashmiri passion will fail miserably,” Dr. Fai said.

He emphasized that the Kashmiri people’s resolve and continued commitment to peaceful protest was

principled on the ongoing massive violations of their human rights, and the Indian Government’s atrocious

dismissal of their aspirations for self-determination.

In its report, the Amnesty International (AI) for India (2017-2018) has said that impunity for human

rights abuses in Kashmir persisted and that security forces continued to use inherently inaccurate pellet-firing

shotguns during protests, blinding and injuring several people.

A latest report by the United Nations issued in June on the situation in Kashmir has also stated that

impunity for human rights violations and lack of access to justice are key human rights challenges in the state

of Jammu and Kashmir.