US assures continuing support after Pakistan bomb attacks

WASHINGTON, June 24 (APP): The United States has condemned
the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said that it would continue
to work with the government to combat the threat of terrorism.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their
families. We will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan
and our partners across the region to combat the threat of terrorism.
We stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region
in their fight against terrorism,” according to a statement issued
by the US State Department.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced on Friday that coalition killed
a key Islamic State of Iraq and Syria financial facilitator with an airstrike in Abu Kamal, Syria on, June 16.
Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi, a Syrian native and an
experienced terrorist financial facilitator, moved millions of
dollars for the terror organization’s attack and logistics network.
He owned the Hanifa Currency Exchange in Abu-Kamal, which he used
along with a network of global financial contacts to move money
into and out of ISIS-controlled territory and across borders on
behalf of the group, said a Pentagon report.
The US Treasury Department had on Dec. 13, 2016 imposed
sanctions on al-Rawi and his company Hanifa Currency Exchange’s
branch in Abu Kamal, Dec. 13, 2016, which was the first US
action specifically targeting ISIS-affiliated money-services
businesses.
Al-Rawi pledged loyalty to ISIS in 2014 and used his network
of global financial contacts to help ISIS conduct weapons and
ammunition deals at a time when the terrorist group was seizing
land and committing atrocities across Syria and Iraq.
In 2015, he facilitated ISIS financial transactions and
money storage, including payments to ISIS foreign terrorist
fighters; his property was also used by senior ISIS leaders
for weekly meetings.
