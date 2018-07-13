US Assistant Secretary on Educational, Cultural Affairs visits HEC, calls on chairperson

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):United States (US) Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce has visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to highlight the wide range of State Department education and exchange opportunities that the US Embassy offers to Pakistani citizens.

According to an official statement released by HEC here on Friday, Royce met with Prof. Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairperson, HEC and discussed with him the continuing educational partnership between the American and Pakistani governments, including the Fulbright Programme.

Dr. Banuri shared with the visiting delegation HEC plans to create a culture of quality in Pakistani higher education sector through scholarly interaction among US and Pakistani faculty and administrators.

The Fulbright is the American government’s flagship academic exchange programme, and, owing to contributions by both the American and Pakistani governments, Pakistan’s programme is one of the largest in the world.

The United States Educational Foundation administers the Fulbright Programme in Pakistan, and Royce also met with Rita Akhtar, Executive Director, USEFP. The Assistant Secretary also spoke to 156 Pakistanis preparing to depart for the US, where they will pursue advanced studies and research in the Fulbright’s Master’s, PhD and Fulbright Language Teaching Assistant programmes.

She gave opening remarks to 210 alumni of US exchange programmes at the Pakistan-US Alumni Network international conference, which included eight Afghani alumni.

The US Embassy’s Regional English Language Office sponsors numerous English language initiatives for students and teachers, and Royce met participants at one of those programmes: a two-week workshop for 40 female madrassa teachers from across Pakistan.

Royce also visited the Pakistan National Council for the Arts, where she met Executive Director Jamal Shah and admired the work of some of Pakistan’s best-known artists.