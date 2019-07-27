US approves $125 mln technical support program for Pakistan’s F-16s fleet

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The US State Department announced an approval of $125 million for Pakistan to provide technical support to its fleet of F-16 aircraft.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team (TST) in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of $125 million,” said a statement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency(DSCA) of the United States issued on Friday.