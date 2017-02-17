US Ambassador to Pakistan condoles death of people in Sehwan

KARACHI, Feb. 17 (APP): The Ambassador of United States of

America to Pakistan, David Hale here on Friday expressed his grief

over the loss of precious lives at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Addressing the participants of a session held to hand-over U.S

made electric locomotives to Pakistan Railways, he said the tragic

incident witnessed Thursday night reminded the entire world community

to join hands against perpetrators of such crime.

It is a reminder of a situation that demands unity, he said.