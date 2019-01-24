ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):US Ambassador Paul W.Jones met Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla at his Chamber at Parliament House and exchanged views over the relationship and mutual friendship between the two countries.
While meeting the US Ambassador Paul W. Jones over a luncheon meeting, Deputy Chairman Senate discussed matters of mutual concern and importance for both the countries, a press release said on Thursday.
US ambassador Paul W. Jones meets Deputy Chairman Senate
