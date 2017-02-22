US ambassador condemns terrorist attacks across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Ambassador of the US to Pakistan David Hale Wednesday condemned the recent horrific terrorist attacks across the country and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

According to a foreign office statement, ambassador Hale in a meeting with Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry emphasized that the US forces in Afghanistan had worked closely with their Afghan counterparts to strike the terrorist groups who had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Pakistan.

He said the US would continue to work in partnership with Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks.

He also congratulated foreign secretary on his new assignment as ambassador to the United States of America, and wished him well.