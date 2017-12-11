RAWALPINDI, Dec 11 (APP):US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
US Ambassador calls on COAS
RAWALPINDI, Dec 11 (APP):US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.