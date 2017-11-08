US Ambassador calls on Awais Ahmed Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):US Ambassador in Pakistan Mr. David Hale Wednesday called on Federal Minister for

Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari here.

During the meeting matters relating to the existing cooperation in the field of energy

between Pakistan and USA came under discussion, said a press release.

The Minister expressed gratitude on the US assistance in the

improvement of Power Distribution and Transmission system.

He specially mentioned the USAID communication system for National Power Control Center which

has helped the power sector in many ways specially in scientifically assessing

the demand and supply situations.

The Minister while highlighting the opportunities that the energy sector offer for the

investors, said that US entrepreneurs should invest in the sector and

get good return.

He said that Pakistan’s renewable energy sector is fast expanding and with the

introduction of competitive regime the sector will offer best opportunity for

the investors.

The Minister said that Pakistan desire to further cement the existing cooperation in the

field of energy with USA.

He said that since the USA companies have greater experience in renewable energy, close

working will also boost the capacity of energy sector in Pakistan.

The Minister underscored the need of frequent exchanges of expert level delegation between the two countries in order

to take benefit from each other experiences.

The US Ambassador assured the Minister that the existing cooperation in the energy

sector between the two countries will continues.

He said that USA is also working closely to provide further assistance to the Pakistan

in the renewable energy.

He said that private sector in USA is closely and keenly watching the fast expanding

opportunities in the energy sector of Pakistan.

The Ambassador

informed the Minister that an expert level delegation headed by Additional

Secretary Power Division will be participating in Power Generation Conference

at Las Viegas during this month.

He agreed with the Minister for enhancing the frequency of exchange of expert delegation between the two countries.

Secretary Power Division Yousuf Naseem Khokhar was

also present during the meeting.