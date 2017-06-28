US accused of seeking regime change in Iran: Tehran’s letter to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 28 (APP): Iran has told the United Nations

that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent anti-Tehran remarks

were in violation of international laws and norms, and against the

Charter of the United Nations.

The Iranian Ambassador to the UN, Gholam-Ali Khoshrou, made the

remarks in a letter of protest to United Nations Secretary General

Antonio Guterres.

Tillerson said in a June 14 hearing before the House Foreign

Affairs Committee on the 2018 State Department budget that the US

policy is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons “and work

toward support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government.”

“Our policy towards Iran is to push back on this hegemony, contain

their ability to develop obviously nuclear weapons, and to work toward support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government. Those elements are there, certainly as

we know,” he said.

“This statement is a brazen interventionist plan that runs counter

to every norm and principle of international law, as well as the letter

and spirit of UN Charter, and constitutes an unacceptable behaviour in international relations,” the Iranian envoy said in the letter.

“The Iranian government expects that all states condemn such

grotesque policy statements and advise the US government to act

responsibly and to adhere to principles of the UN Charter and

international law.”

Khoshroo also said the remarks “brazenly” contravene the 1981

Algiers Accords, to which Washington is a signatory.