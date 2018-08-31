US$ 446.89 mln foreign assistance disbursed among flood affectees in last five years, Senate was told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Federa Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer Friday said a total of US$ 446.89 million foreign assistance was disbursed among flood affectees in last five years .

Answering a question of Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh in the Senate, he said from out of the total of $446.89 million foreign assistance, there was US$ 2.50 million grants and US$ 444.39 million loans.

Giving details of the amount, he said $2.50 million was given by China as grant , Japan gave loan of $61.28 million, ADB gave loan of $382.73 million and World Bank gave $0.38 million.