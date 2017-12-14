US $ 3.5 bln FDI so far made to expand network, provide modern telecom services: Telenor Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):One of mobile phone operator in the country has so far invested more than US $ 3.5 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to expand its network and provide modern telecom services.

Aggressive investment is in pipeline to shift 80 per cent of network to 4G by next year, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan said.

He briefed the media personnel about Telenor Pakistan’s new campus-345 which had been built with an investment of US $ 80 million.

The CEO said Telenor was continuously transforming its workplace to be innovative and inspire great ideas, adding that for them, innovation goes beyond sophisticated equipment and high-tech settings.

Irfan Wahab said at new campus, the innovative and collaborative working environment give employees the freedom and flexibility to create solutions that supplement their ambitions.

He said it took 12 years to roll out 2G in the country, three years to roll-out 3G while one third of the country was covered with 4G in one year and it was envisaged to reach 80 per cent by next year.

He said though it would require huge investment, it would connect the far flung areas through voice as well as data connectivity.

Rejecting the notion of building monopoly in telecom sector, the CEO said Pakistan was one of the most competitive markets, with lowest voice and data tariffs.

Irfan Wahab said Telenor had emerged as Pakistan’s primary digital lifestyle partner as it continued to lead the country’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-powered digital revolution. With best-in-class mobile broadband and aggressive 4G roll-out with intelligent use of spectrum catering to both data and voice customers, Telenor is constantly reaching out to the previously un-served people and making the most of communications technology for a larger social impact.

During a visit to Network Operations Center in the building, Chief Technology Officer at Telenor Pakistan, Khurrum Ashfaque told media that the Center makes real-time monitoring of network possible to cater to any changes on the go.

Khurrum Ashfaque also gave a demonstration of License Assisted Access (LAA) trial of 4.5G services active in selected areas of 345.

“As we aim for our 4G services to cover over two-third of our network in 2018, we are constantly introducing new and improved services for our customers that supplement our expansion efforts,” he said and added as an example, to efficiently meet the future data requirements of indoor customers, Telenor Pakistan has performed and successfully completed a field trial of License Assisted Access, which is a 4.5G functionality.

Built on 15.5 acres of land and with workspace for over 1300 people, 80 multi-rooms, 20 project rooms and 32 fully equipped meeting rooms all in a serene neighborhood, Telenor Headquarter “345” is not only an architectural landmark but it also sets new standards for the construction industry in Pakistan, Irfan said.

Lots of deliberations and diligence has gone into the planning and design process to making new facility an exciting and creative workplace that inspires.

During visit to different sections of the building, a senior official said the campus has a fitness center, a day care facility, a medical room, a library, retiring rooms, a start-up garage, numerous exploration zones, social zones, a cafeteria, a beautiful coffee shop, open terraces, gaming zones, a parking facility for over 500 vehicles, a pit stop for employee services and so much more, and yes it’s worth envy.

For sure it sets us apart from everyone else in the industry.

He said the facility is designed considering all kind of environment friendly, sustainable and energy efficient solutions and depicts Company’s commitment and responsible conduct towards the environment.

Some of the eco-friendly features of the building are designed in accordance with ASHRAE 189.1, a stringent standard for design of high performance green buildings. The building is consciously oriented North-South to avail maximum benefits of solar path and seasonal variations.

Some 783 photovoltaic panels on the roofs contribute renewable energy in excess of 10 per cent of the total power requirement of the facility.

In-house drinking water system with its multi-tier filtration arrangement and recycling of grey and black water for irrigation purposes have been developed. Use of LED lights, provision of occupancy sensors, day light compensation sensors, light timers, use of double glazed low-E glass façade, low flow plumbing fixtures and choices of energy efficient devices in the electro-mechanical systems.

A high grade thermal insulation used in the building envelope will supplement keeping the house cold in summers and hot in winters.

Heating, ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) consumes a big proportion of the total power supplied into a building, therefore special considerations were made in selection of energy efficient solutions for the HVAC systems including use of Active Chilled Beams for cooling of work zones.

A modern Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems, deployed on the roofs, not only supply abundant chilled fresh air into the building but its recovery wheels recovers heating and cooling from the outgoing ventilated air for added efficiency.

He said for design, Telenor held an architect competition and got six proposals from five Architectural firms. The selection committee from independent architects selected one of them due to campus’s modular design and utilization of space.