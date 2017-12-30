Urs celebrations of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani Begins in Baghdad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Thousands of people throng the shrine of Harzat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA) situated at in Baghdad as the 878th Urs celebrations have begun on Saturday.

A private news channel reported that the yearly anniversary is being observed on the 11th day of Rabi-us-Sa’ani, the fourth month of the Hijri Calender.

A night ahead of the Urs, devotees throng shrine in huge numbers for the prayers.

On the occasion, the religious leaders shed light on the life, teachings and contributions of the Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jilani.

Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jilani and the founder of the Qadiri Sufi order (Silsila) was born in the month of Ramadan in 470 AH (1077-78 AD) in Iraq’s Jilan. His contribution to Sufism and Sharia was so immense that he became known as the spiritual pole of his time, al-Ghaus al-Azam.

He was passed away in 561 AH (or 560 AH) (1166 AD), at the age of 91.