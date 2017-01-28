ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Mixed Urdu Turkish song ‘Tu Kuja
Man Kuja’ by renowned Turkish singer Ersin Faikzade will be
released soon.
Talking to APP on Saturday, Ersin Faikzade, who is also
International Goodwill Ambassador, expressed the optimism that the
song would be poppular acorss Pakistan.
He said the Urdu lyrics were composed by Muzaffar Warsi and
the Turkish by Orhan Ozel. The song would also be released in Iran.
Faikzade said he was planning to organize a charity show
in Islamabad in the month of April for schoolchildren.
Urdu Turkish song to be released soon
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Mixed Urdu Turkish song ‘Tu Kuja