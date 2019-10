KARACHI, Oct 01 (APP):Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PCJA) will host 34th Urdu Haiku Mushaira here on Saturday to mark enthronement of Emperor Naruhito and advent of new era

“Reiwa” in Japan.

According to an announcement here on Tuesday, the event with the theme “Hamara Dostana” is being arranged in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan and is also being supported by the Consulate General of Japan, Karachi.