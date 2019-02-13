Urdu Cultural Day celebrated in INALCO in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The second edition of Urdu Cultural Day was celebrated by French National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO) in Paris, Tuesday with a splendid display of Pakistan culture, recitation of Urdu poetry, singing of Urdu songs and photographic exhibition of Pakistan’s rich cultural and architecture heritage.

Students and teachers of INALCO, members of French civil society and media persons attended the cultural day in large number. Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque was the chief guest at the event, a message received here from Paris Wednesday said.

Speaking at the event, the ambassador appreciated the efforts of Urdu Section of INALCO for successfully organizing the 2nd edition of Urdu Cultural Day and especially thanked the French students of Urdu section for their enthusiastic participation in various literary, cultural and social events.

He said the event would help in promoting Urdu as one of the major languages of the world and create more interest amongst the French students to learn Urdu language.

Highlighting the efforts of the Embassy of Pakistan to promote Urdu language in France, the ambassador said recently the embassy and Ensemble pour le Development Humain (EPDH) of France had jointly launched Urdu classes for the French young students in the suburbs of Paris for the first time in France.

Earlier, Shahzaman Haque, the incharge Urdu Section INALCO while welcoming the ambassador, said INALCO was the only French educational institution where Urdu was formally taught.

He said Urdu studies included Urdu Certificate (two academic years; seven hours a week), Urdu Diploma (three years) and a Higher Diploma (four years).

During his visit, the ambassador also met with INALCO Vice President Jean Francois Huchet and discussed with him ways and means to further promote Urdu as an optional language for the French students. He also presented some famous books of Urdu literature for INALCO.