Uplift of women embroiderers is government’s top priority: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer

Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday said that the government was

prioritizing to facilitate the women embroiderers and linking their

businesses with e-commerce.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the women shawl

embroiderers, the minister said skilled women coming from all four

provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the exhibition were an

asset for the country which needed to be equipped with modern

marketing and business tools.

Chairperson Banazir Income Support Program (BISP) Marvi Memon

was also present at the exhibition held here at LoK Virsa.

He said the government wanted to introduce new laws for the

regulation of e-commerce in evolving linkage with skilled manpower

of handmade embroidery in all over the country.

He said that new legislation would provide easy mechanism for

payment to these worker as maintain privacy and date base for

industry.

According to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vision, “We will

facilitating the embroidery worker to introduce their brands in

international market to get better opportunity and high payment.”

This is good way of the expression to introduce the country’s art

at international forums as same employment opportunity for the

workers from remote regions of the country,he added.

The minister said the government had introduced the 4G and now

users of the technology had increased from 3 million 30 million in

past three years.

He said that now these women embroidery worker would get

international exposure through the modern electronic system, which

encouraged and empower the women in all over the country.

He said that now they would avail chance of online payments

through modern electronic system.

He hailed the efforts of BISP for encouraging the women in

small entrepreneur and empower them.

While addressing on the occasion, Chairperson BISP, Marvi

Memon highlighted the different aspect of women empowerment through

the small business in all over the country.

She hailed the skills of women embroidery workers and women

were the back bone of country’s economy.

Minister for Port and Shipping, Hasil Khan Bazenjo called for

supporting the women embroidery worker in Balochistan as they need

support to introduce their hand made in international market.

Director General Lok Virsa Fouzia Saeed thanked to the women

participants of the exhibition and urged to highlight their skill at

international forum.