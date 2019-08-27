Uphill task awaits national hockey team at FIH Olympic Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):An uphill task will be awaiting the new-look Pakistan hockey team as they prepare for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, taking place either in October or November, this year.

The world number 17 Pakistan, who will be the lowest ranked outfit in the qualifiers will have to beat a top ranked side to win a place in the coveted sports event, Secretary Pakistan Hockey (PHF) confirmed to APP.

“We’ll be facing a daunting task as per FIH criteria we’ll have to face the highest ranked team. It can be anyone, including from the sides such as Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand or India.”

“When you see at these teams our chances seem very little to qualify for the quadrennial extravaganza.

But as FIH is also considering us we’ll grab the opportunity and take our chances,” he said.