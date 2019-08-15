Upcoming UNSC meeting on Kashmir Pakistan’s big diplomatic success: FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday terming the upcoming meeting of UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan’s big success at diplomatic front said the situation had landed India in utmost panic.

Talking to reporters here, the Foreign Minister said the racist policies of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi were heading towards a looming grave threat to the peace and security of South Asia.

The UN Security Council will meet behind-closed-doors on Friday to take up Pakistan’s request for the 15-member body to deal with the grave situation in Indian occupied arising from New Delhi’s decision to abolish the special status of the disputed region that have heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.