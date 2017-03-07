UoS’s spring festival, sports gala begin

SARGODHA, Mar 7 (APP): An impressive opening ceremony of spring festival, sports gala was held here Tuesday at the University of Sargodha.

Local folk and cultural programmes including folk dance by the student clad in traditional dresses were presented during the inaugural ceremony. The inaugural ceremony enthraled the audience.

The festival will continue for three weeks during which competitions of various games will be held in which prominent players from across the province will take part.

The ceremony was also attended by District Chairperson Khushab Sumera Malik, UoS VC Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Mayor Sargodha Malik Aslam Naveed, MPA Dr Nadia Aziz and other notables.

Strict security arrangements were made by the police and other law enforcement agencies, whereas mobile jammers were also activated in and around the venue of the festival.