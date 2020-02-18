UNSG special envoy on Afghanistan calls on FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Special Representative of the Secretary General for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Tadamichi Yamamoto Tuesday called upon Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed issues pertaining to the recent visit of the UN secretary general.

During the meeting, the foreign minister observed that a stable Afghanistan was vital for the economic prosperity and regional connectivity in the region, a press release said.

He said Pakistan had recently opened Torkham transit border route which had been operational round the clock, besides, through Gwadar port, another significant trade route also linked Afghanistan.

Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for the Afghan peace and reconciliation process and said they wanted this peace process to advance towards an intra-Afghan dialogue.