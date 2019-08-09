Unseeded Mutahir Ali upset second seed Yaseen in KP Junior Aquapura Squash

PESHAWAR, Aug 09 (APP):Unseeded Mutahir Ali upset second seed Yaseen Khattak in a thrilling five sets semi-final and moved to the final of the KP Junior Aquapura Under-15 Boys Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Mutahir Ali, a unseeded, shocked Yaseen Khattak in the 3-2 battle lasted for 58th minute with Mutahir Ali won the first two sets by 12-10 and 11-8. Both Yaseen Khattak and Mutahir Ali gave each other a tough fight but overall Mutahir Ali dominated the proceedings and did not allow Yaseen Khattak to play with free hands. It was the first set when Mutahir Ali was straggling by saving a set point at 10-all before winning it 12-10. He also took the second set by 11-8 which was once tied at 8-8 otherwise Mutahir Ali has an easy sailing.