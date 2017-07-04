UNSC to hold debates on capacity building in Africa, return of Palestine-Israel talks: China

BEIJING, July 4 (APP): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

will hold open debates on capacity building in Africa to maintain peace

and security and try to create enabling conditions for the return of Palestine and Israel to the track of negotiation and an early materialization of the two-state solution.

“China has taken over the rotating Security Council presidency for

this month. China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Liu

Jieyi chaired a consultation during which the work plan for this month

was approved through discussion,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing here on Tuesday.

He informed that the Security Council would hold around 30

meetings in July to review Middle East issues including Syria, Yemen,

Iraq and Lebanon, African issues, including South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, the work of the United Nations Office

for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Latin American issues,

including Columbia and Haiti, and the Cyprus issue.

Resolutions are expected to be adopted to extend the mandate of

the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus and the UN Assistance Mission in

Iraq and deploy a second UN Mission in Colombia, he added.

He said the Security Council would hold two open debates in July –

one was on capacity building in Africa to maintain peace and security,

with a view to offering support to Africa’s capacity building for peace

and security.

The other was on the Middle East issue. With the Israel-Palestine

issue in focus, it would try to form synergy among parties and create enabling conditions for the return of Palestine and Israel to the track

of negotiation and an early materialization of the two-state solution,

he added.

The spokesperson said as a permanent member of the Security Council,

China had always committed itself to helping the Security Council

maintain solidarity and coordination, take vigorous actions and play a

key role in stopping war and upholding peace in the spirit of the UN Charter.

“We will earnestly perform our duty as President of the Security

Council, stay in close communication and coordination with other

members of the Security Council, and make its work more practical and efficient,” he added.

Geng Shuang said at the same time, China would reinforce its

interactions with non-member countries, countries directly concerned

and the UN general assembly, solicit opinions and advice widely and

fulfill the responsibility of the Security Council President in a more

open and transparent manner.

Responding to standoff between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, he hoped

that relevant parties could properly solve the differences through

dialogue and negotiation within the framework of Gulf states.

“We support all efforts conducive to the recovery of stability in

the Gulf region including the mediation by Kuwait, and we believe the

Arab states can find a solution to the particular issue that can be

accepted by all,” he added.

To yet another question about a loan that China had given for

the Hambantota port, Sri Lanka, he said the port project was negotiated

and conducted by the Chinese enterprise with the Sri Lankan side in accordance with market rules.

“Over recent years, the pragmatic cooperation between China and

Sri Lanka in various fields has continuously deepened,” he added.

The Chinese side had, on the basis of mutual respect and treating

each other as equals, provided loans and other assistance within its capacity for infrastructure construction in Sri Lanka and striven

to promote its socio-economic development, he said.