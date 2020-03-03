UNSC to consider issues in Afghanistan, Syria, Darfur, Sudan and Somalia in March

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) under China’s chairmanship in the month of March will consider hot issues in Afghanistan, Syria, Darfur, Sudan and Somalia, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“China has officially assumed the rotating chairmanship of the UN Security Council in March,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that China will also organize the Security Council to hold three debates on the topics of adherence to multilateralism, combating terrorism and extremism in Africa, and strengthening peacekeeping capacity building.

The spokesperson said the current international situation is chaotic, and the international community more than ever needs multilateralism, and a stronger UN and the Security Council.

He said as the rotating chairman of the Security Council in March, China will seriously perform its duties in a responsible and constructive manner, and promote the Security Council to strengthen its solidarity and cooperation and make greater contributions to maintaining international peace and security.

“We also hope that all parties in the international community can actively support China’s work and jointly complete the tasks on the agenda of the Security Council in March,” he added.

Under the UN Charter, the Security Council has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of peace and security in the world at large.

China is one of the five permanent members of the 15-nation Council, together with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Russian Federation. The Council has another 10 non-permanent members that are elected in groups of five by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms.

The presidency of the Council rotates among its 15 member states based on the English-language alphabetical order of the countries’ names on a monthly basis.