UNSC must act as India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike Pakistan: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 15 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, while welcoming the UN Security Council session being held on Friday to review the situation of occupied Kashmir, has stressed upon the world body to ensure implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit so as to avert the clouds of war hovering over South Asia.

Addressing a 25-member delegation of TV anchors and members of Pakistan Media Club in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, he said cessation of bloodshed, establishment of durable peace, and resolution of disputes, that could cause human disasters, was the basic responsibility of the Security Council, according to a press release issued by the AJK Presidential Secretariat.

The AJK president said India in defiance of the UN resolutions, had been occupying Kashmir as an aggressor country for the last seven decades, and now without any mandate, it had bifurcated the occupied territory and turned it into its neo-colony. “India’s action besides being a naked violation of Security Council resolutions defies and tramples Geneva Convention and other international laws,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan, who is also a former diplomat, said non-implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions had necessitated new initiatives to resolve the conflict.

“The Security Council members will have to realize that Jammu and Kashmir conflict is the basic cause of tension between Pakistan and India,” he said, and warned that durable peace could not return to South Asia until and unless this core issue was resolved.