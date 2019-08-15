UNSC expected to hold closed meeting on Friday to discuss India’s action in occupied Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 15 (APP):The UN Security Council is expected to meet behind-closed-doors on Friday to take up Pakistan’s request for the 15-member body to deal with the grave situation in Indian occupied arising from New Delhi’s decision to abolish the special status of the disputed region that have heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka, who is the president of the Security Council for the month of August, told reporters Wednesday night that the Council is likely to hold consultations on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, but did not give the time.

The request for consultations was made by China, a permanent member of the Security Council, she said.

Pakistan had called for the Security Council meeting on Monday when Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered a letter to the Security Council President from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which contained the meeting request.