UN’s top priority to promote awareness about SDGs in Pakistan: envoy

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP): Ambassador of France to Pakistan Martine Dorance said on Tuesday that it was top priority of United Nations (UN) to promote awareness about sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Pakistan.

She said this after inaugurating the photo exhibition titled “Pakistan Sustainable Development: Human Stories through Photography” at Lahore City Heritage Museum”.

She said that it was difficult for photographers to work in tough situations and they deserve appreciation for their hard work and commitment.

Martine said that besides reading news it was important to see happenings. She said that France was committed to achieve SDGs.

United Nations Information Center Islamabad Director Vittorio Cammarota said that SDGs were essential pillar of the UN and its partners.

He said that the goals were pushing entire system to improve this world for better living.

The United Nation Information Centre in partnership with Lahore Museum had organized a two-week photo exhibition until April 21.

The purpose of the exhibition is to raise awareness of work of UN system and its partners in Pakistan among key stakeholders and to promote and create awareness about sustainable development goals including education, healthcare, industry, job opportunities, climate changes, food, electricity, gender equality, peace and justice among others.

The exhibition was attended by diplomats, eminent social figures, students of universities/colleges, people from different walks of life including those from the sister organizations who lauded the efforts of UN Information Center for their great contributions to various fields of life in Pakistan.

The exhibition includes a collection of 102 images by Agence France Press (AFP) organized according to the 17 SDGs of the United Nations’ 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

AFP Bureau Chief Pakistan/Afghanistan Ms Amelie Herenstein, Head of Cooperation EU delegation Bernard Francois and Lahore Museum Director Humayun Mazhar also spoke.