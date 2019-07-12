UN’s Guterres slams ongoing airstrikes on Syria’s hospitals, medical workers

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 12 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday strongly condemned the reported airstrikes that have hit several health facilities in north-west Syria.

In a statement, Guterres said that one of the damaged facilities included a large hospital in Maarat al-Numan whose coordinates had been shared with belligerents, through the UN’s de-confliction mechanism.

The development follows escalating violence since April in Idlib, the last opposition-held enclave in the country.