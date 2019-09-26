Unresolved Kashmir dispute a permanent threat to regional and global peace:Fawad

LONDON, Sep 26 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute has become a permanent threat to regional as well as global peace, calling upon international community to play their vital role for the resolution of the dispute to save humanity from a big catastrophe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his press conference in New York and his meetings with world leaders in USA has also informed them that the two nuclear armed states India and Pakistan troops were eye ball to eye ball on Kashmir dispute and any war between the two countries would be catastrophic not only the region but also would be a threat to international peace, he told a United Kingdom based Pakistani

media at a dinner hosted and a conference on “Role of Overseas Pakistani lawyers in Judicial system of Pakistan” organized by international Lawyers Club UK (ILCUK) at Chaudhry Restuarant London last evening.