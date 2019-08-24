Unprecedented lockdown badly affects postal services in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):The unprecedented lockdown, in Indian occupied Kashmir, has badly affected postal services in all three regions of the territory, particularly in Kashmir valley.

Reports said there are thousands of letters waiting to be delivered as the services are yet to be restored in many areas,reported Kashmir Media Service.

The reports said that although officials of all post offices were told to join their duties on August 13, most of the post offices in the valley and five districts of Jammu region were being opened just for the sake of attendance.