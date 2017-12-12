Unmatched sacrifices of security forces to be remembered forever: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said the country’s armed forces had rendered unmatched sacrifices

in the war against terrorism, which would always remembered by the nation.

Condemning the terrorist attack on military convoy in North Waziristan, the President said security forces

had secured the future of nation by rendering invaluable sacrifices.

The President prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls of Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and

Sepoy Basharat who embraced martyrdom in the attack and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved

families.

He emphasized that nation would always remember the sacrifices of its martyrs and heroes.